Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,150 MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.14% of MYR Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,489,000 after buying an additional 208,023 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,381,000 after buying an additional 96,917 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter valued at about $5,762,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 177.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 66,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after buying an additional 45,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $104.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.49. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

