Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 6,125 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of iRhythm Technologies worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 190,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

