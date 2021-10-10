Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Newport Asia LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Baidu by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Baidu by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $162.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.00 and its 200 day moving average is $182.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.11 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.