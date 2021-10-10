Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,823 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,694 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,729 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,422,000 after purchasing an additional 745,825 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

