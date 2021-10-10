Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $160.86 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.05.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.