SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.92 Million

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report sales of $35.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.37 million and the highest is $36.46 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $28.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $145.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $146.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $158.85 million, with estimates ranging from $157.80 million to $159.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

SLRC opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $824.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 57.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after buying an additional 443,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth $3,648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 120,037 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 104.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 163.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.