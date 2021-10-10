SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.92 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report sales of $35.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.37 million and the highest is $36.46 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $28.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $145.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $146.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $158.85 million, with estimates ranging from $157.80 million to $159.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

SLRC opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $824.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 57.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after buying an additional 443,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth $3,648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 120,037 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 104.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 163.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

