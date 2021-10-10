Smartshare (SSP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $26,500.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $568,496.29 and $26,500.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

