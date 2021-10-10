Smoothy Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $865,571.76 and $716,444.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00061952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00128083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00081570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,512.72 or 0.99779228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.48 or 0.06097491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003010 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.