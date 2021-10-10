SnowGem (XSG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

