Solrise Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $651,924.00 (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $36.61 million and approximately $651,924.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00128785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00082376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,574.38 or 1.00092534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.73 or 0.06128514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,582,345 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

