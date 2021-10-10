SOLVE (SOLVE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $682,105.00

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $29.43 million and $682,105.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00106088 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021927 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000048 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002340 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,321,873 coins. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

