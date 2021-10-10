Southernsun Asset Management LLC Has $12.84 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,153 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 1.4% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $168.94 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.56.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $296,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,434 shares of company stock valued at $42,925,569. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

