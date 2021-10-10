Southernsun Asset Management LLC Has $52.29 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC cut its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,232 shares during the quarter. Polaris makes up approximately 5.7% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Polaris worth $52,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Polaris by 25.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Polaris by 2.1% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 144.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Polaris by 4.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Polaris stock opened at $127.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

