Southernsun Asset Management LLC Has $64.96 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,093 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients comprises approximately 7.1% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Darling Ingredients worth $64,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

