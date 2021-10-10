Spaceswap Hits Market Cap of $1.58 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Spaceswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the dollar. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00063352 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00128859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00082311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,158.25 or 0.99717099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.47 or 0.06116765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003045 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap Coin Trading

