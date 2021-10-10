SparkPoint Fuel Trading Down 13.1% This Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $816,190.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00063372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00128801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00082207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,047.36 or 1.00379434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.36 or 0.06253480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003172 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

