Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.17 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000919 BTC on exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $42.48 million and $1.17 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00063372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00128801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00082207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,047.36 or 1.00379434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.36 or 0.06253480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 85,037,512 coins and its circulating supply is 84,337,067 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

