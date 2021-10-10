SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.60% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $27,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJNK. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5,686.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 807,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 793,879 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,931,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,652,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 633.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 282,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 244,055 shares during the last quarter.

SJNK opened at $27.23 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $27.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39.

