SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,071,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,308 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.70% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $305,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Fure Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 404,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 48,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $53.38.

