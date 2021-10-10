SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113,025 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.65% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $320,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,957,000 after acquiring an additional 118,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,800,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,248,000 after acquiring an additional 213,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.