SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 844.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,256 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.73% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,065,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 216.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of ONEY stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $99.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.78.

