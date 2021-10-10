SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000.

SLYV stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.54. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

