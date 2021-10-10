SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,430 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.19% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $231,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after buying an additional 111,262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,943,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,139,000 after buying an additional 114,847 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,122,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,244,000 after buying an additional 43,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,812,000 after buying an additional 87,527 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $120.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.66.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

