SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Holdings Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.47% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 229.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XHE opened at $123.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $96.59 and a 12 month high of $133.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.86.

