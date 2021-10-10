Spectrecoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00044348 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00103574 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.32 or 0.00438852 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00013524 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00034969 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023721 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

