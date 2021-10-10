Spectrum Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectrum has a total market cap of $36,186.81 and approximately $1.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.22 or 0.00316678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000727 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

