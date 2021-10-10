Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £124.70 ($162.92).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £122.85 ($160.50) to £150.50 ($196.63) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of LON:SPX opened at £145 ($189.44) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of £105.20 ($137.44) and a 12 month high of £167 ($218.19). The company has a 50-day moving average price of £157.42 and a 200 day moving average price of £207.54. The company has a market cap of £10.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

