Splinterlands (SPS) Reaches Market Cap of $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00064551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00132019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00084435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,167.45 or 0.99793600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.31 or 0.06263041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

