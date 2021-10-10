Splintershards (SPS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.77 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 65.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a market cap of $143.44 million and $9.77 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00082164 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

iBG Finance (IBG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BNB Cash (BNBCH) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,812,559 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

