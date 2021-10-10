Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,504,526 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41,394 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.36% of Splunk worth $795,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,982. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.89. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $222.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $259,723.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

