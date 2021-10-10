Spore Price Hits $0.0000 (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Spore has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spore has a market cap of $3.51 million and $79,514.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spore alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.00215954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00097462 BTC.

Spore Profile

Spore is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Spore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.