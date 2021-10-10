Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,719 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 2.26% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 96,186 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 19.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 10,100 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $85,446.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUND stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.