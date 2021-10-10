Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.31% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

