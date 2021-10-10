SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,825,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.38% of SPX FLOW worth $119,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.04.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

