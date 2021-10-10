Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 547.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after acquiring an additional 772,446 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $106,160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Square by 51.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,995,000 after acquiring an additional 450,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. Barclays boosted their price target on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.97.

Square stock opened at $238.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.20, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $151.10 and a one year high of $289.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 479,221 shares of company stock worth $121,137,366. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

