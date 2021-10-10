Squorum Hits Market Cap of $22,544.97 (SQR)

Squorum (CURRENCY:SQR) traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Squorum has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Squorum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Squorum has a market cap of $22,544.97 and approximately $14.00 worth of Squorum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00024106 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.00313219 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Squorum Coin Profile

SQR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Squorum’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Squorum’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain . Squorum’s official website is squorum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Squeezer is a platform designed to help software developers build apps easily without tackling the entire blockchain infrastructure. It is also a tool for providing high-quality blockchain software components to large enterprise organizations. Squeezer uses world-class microservices platforms, such as AWS Lambda, Google Functions, and Azure Functions. The Squeezer Platform is powered by the SQR token (ERC20). Developers will purchase platform subscriptions with the token to create their applications. Additionally, all consultancy services provided by the Squeezer team will be paid for in SQR tokens. “

Buying and Selling Squorum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squorum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squorum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Squorum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

