Stacks 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.12 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Stacks coin can now be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00003937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stacks has traded up 63.7% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and $1.12 billion worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00064626 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00074783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00106327 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00084684 BTC.

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,618,132 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

