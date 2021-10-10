Stafi (FIS) 1-Day Volume Hits $81.03 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Stafi has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. Stafi has a market cap of $20.83 million and $81.03 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003333 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00102870 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.30 or 0.00434977 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00035574 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00011218 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001628 BTC.

About Stafi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

