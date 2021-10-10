Stafi (FIS) Reaches Market Cap of $19.07 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Stafi has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a market cap of $19.07 million and $12.26 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stafi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00108266 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.69 or 0.00457887 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00014089 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00035527 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stafi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stafi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.