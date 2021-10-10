Standard Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $7.71 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001034 BTC on exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $7.71 million and $549,310.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00128785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00082376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,574.38 or 1.00092534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.73 or 0.06128514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003084 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

