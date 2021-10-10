Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Raised by Camden Asset Management L P CA

Camden Asset Management L P CA grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Camden Asset Management L P CA owned about 0.09% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $29,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

NYSE SWK opened at $177.28 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.80 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

