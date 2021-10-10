Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Now Covered by Analysts at Vertical Research

Investment analysts at Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.05% from the company’s previous close.

SWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.08.

Shares of SWK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.28. The stock had a trading volume of 523,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,062. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $161.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 52.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2,856.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 58,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

