Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital increased their target price on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$359,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,500,872. Insiders have sold a total of 17,400 shares of company stock worth $1,080,332 over the last 90 days.

TSE:STN opened at C$60.75 on Friday. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$37.46 and a twelve month high of C$66.22. The company has a market cap of C$6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$908.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$940.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.6800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

