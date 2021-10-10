State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 63,400 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 1,112.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.46% of The Lovesac worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after acquiring an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 13.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 14.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 323.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOVE. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

LOVE opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $67.96. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.27.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 5,900 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $387,807.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,243 shares of company stock worth $14,231,661. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

