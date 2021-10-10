State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.44% of OceanFirst Financial worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $218,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,074,000 after purchasing an additional 609,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $22.16 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

OCFC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

