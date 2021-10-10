State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,535 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,142,000. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 113.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

BBL stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.07. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $68.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

