State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 22,762 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Rapid7 worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,511,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,688. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD opened at $116.16 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $125.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

