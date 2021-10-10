State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 26,300 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Maxar Technologies worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 628,427 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,446,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after acquiring an additional 485,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 952,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,034,000 after acquiring an additional 396,866 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. Barclays started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

MAXR stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,838.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.73.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

