State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $232.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.44 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.98.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.52.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.