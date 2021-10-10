State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,577 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 604,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 7,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UHS. Barclays lowered Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Shares of UHS opened at $130.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

